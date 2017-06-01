Isle News, Isle of Man, Jersey & Guernsey

Isle News was a hyperlocal news website for the offshore Islands of Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

It was established to provide organisations with a timely outlet for business news stories. Approved press releases would be instantly published ensuring relevant news was released at a time that suited local businesses.

Isle News was a domain of Offshore Media and provided the latest news for Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey Businesses, Charities, and Individuals.

Local organisations could submit press release to Isle News using a Press Release submission form. Provided the release was related to the Isle of Man or Channel Islands and complied with the terms and conditions, the press release would be published.